Zinke Expected to OK Block on Mining Claims Near Yellowstone

BILLINGS — U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has scheduled a Monday visit to Montana, where he’s expected to finalize a proposal to block new mining claims on public lands near Yellowstone National Park.

Zinke spokeswoman Heather Swift said Thursday that Zinke will make a “major announcement” about conservation of lands in the Paradise Valley area.

Colin Davis with the Yellowstone Gateway Business Coalition says he’s been asked to speak at the event. Davis says he expects Zinke to sign a 20-year mineral withdrawal for lands in the Paradise Valley and Gardiner Basin.

The U.S. Forest Service last month recommended approval of the proposal, which would block new claims for gold, silver and other minerals on 30,000 acres.

Two mining projects are proposed in the area.

