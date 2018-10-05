Flathead Drops Glacier, Wins Second Straight Crosstown Match

Flathead's Taylor Henley (24) and Jaylyn Fitch (4) celebrate with their teammates during the crosstown volleyball match on Sept. 13, 2018. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Flathead bounced back from a tough opening set at Glacier High School on Oct. 4 to take down the crosstown rival Wolfpack 18-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-19.

The Bravettes (8-5, 6-2 Western AA) have won both crosstown matches this season and have positioned themselves for a top-three conference finish. Helena (8-0), Helena Capital (7-1) and Flathead (6-2) hold down the league’s top spots, with fourth-place Missoula Sentinel (3-5) three full games behind the Bravettes. Glacier (3-9, 1-6) currently sits sixth in the conference.

Thursday night, Flathead was efficient in the victory, winning despite Glacier recording more kills (47-43), digs (71-60) and blocks (9-4). The balanced Bravettes attack was led by Julia Burden (18 kills) and Taylor Henley (16), while Hannah O’Dell notched three blocks. Madde Boles added four aces and Sierra Wilhelm totaled 37 assists.

Kali Gulick paced Glacier with 22 kills. Gulick, Aubrie Rademacher and Emma Anderson all had a hand in four blocks.

The Wolfpack must rebound quickly from the loss as they travel to Missoula Big Sky on Saturday, Oct. 6. Flathead is idle until an Oct. 12-13 trip to Helena to tangle with the top two teams in the Western AA. The Bravettes were ranked fourth in the most recent Class AA coaches poll, with Helena and Capital occupying the top two spots.

Comments

comments