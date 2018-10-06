Protesters Briefly Occupy Missoula Republican Party Offices

MISSOULA – Police have ticketed seven people for trespassing after a small group of protesters occupied the offices of the Missoula County Republican Central Committee and refused to leave.

The Missoulian reports the protesters objected Friday to Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court. Besides the protesters inside the GOP office in Missoula, 30 to 40 others demonstrated outside.

Two groups, the Western Montana Democratic Socialists of America and Missoula Rises, organized the rally at the Republican office.

The protesters inside stated their objections in a video filmed by a Missoulian reporter and eventually left. Seven were charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass.

A person who answered the phone number listed for the Democratic Socialists said she didn’t have any information about the sit-in. A phone message left for the Missoula GOP was not immediately returned.

