Park Side Named One of Best Credit Unions to Work for

Credit Union Journal has named Park Side Credit Union as one of the 2018 “Best Credit Unions to Work For.”

Credit Union Journal partnered with Best Companies Group to identify companies that have excelled in creating quality workplaces for employees. The survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best credit unions. The 2018 list is made up of 50 credit unions, and the full Best Credit Unions to Work For list is featured at CUJournal.com.

“Our annual ranking recognizes credit unions that are committed to investing in job satisfaction, career development and personal growth,” said Richard Melville, group editorial director at SourceMedia, the parent company of Credit Union Journal. “Every one of the credit unions on this list should be proud of their accomplishment.”

Park Side FCU has served Missoula and Flathead Valley residents for 53 years, providing employment opportunities and financial services to these communities.

Park Side FCU has served Missoula and Flathead Valley residents for 53 years, providing employment opportunities and financial services to these communities.

