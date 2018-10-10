Flathead Man Accused of Selling Guns, Explosives

A Flathead County man has been accused of selling illegal firearms and explosives.

Bruce Boone Wann, 61, pleaded not guilty on Oct. 5 in U.S. District Court in Missoula to nine federal charges, including distribution of explosive materials, illegal possession of a machine gun, illegal possession of an unregistered silencer, possession of firearms with obliterated serial numbers and possession of a stolen firearm. If convicted of all nine charges, Wann could face up to 90 years in prison.

According to court records, in June 2018, Wann sold a number of illegal weapons and explosives, including an “improvised grenade,” to another person. The sales occurred in Kalispell, Marion and Kila. Besides the explosives, Wann allegedly sold an AR-15, a machine gun and multiple silencers for pistols. Many of the weapons’ serial numbers were removed. Federal investigators also found that some of the weapons, including an AR-15, a Smith and Wesson shotgun and a pistol, had been stolen.

Wann is expected to stand trial next year.

