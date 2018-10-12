Grizzly Kills Calf in Rare Appearance Near Montana Town

GREAT FALLS — Wildlife officials say a grizzly bear killed a calf on a ranch north of the Montana town of Two Dot.

The Great Falls Tribune reports Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks wildlife biologist Jay Kolbe says the killing earlier this week is another example of the state’s expanding grizzly population.

After determining the calf was killed by a grizzly bear, Wildlife Services tried unsuccessfully to capture the bear at the site. Given a high number of black bears also in the area, traps were pulled Wednesday.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesman Greg Lemon says the Two Dot Bear is another example that hunters need to be prepared to encounter grizzly bears anywhere in the western half of Montana, even if they aren’t known to occupy an area.

