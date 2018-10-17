Explore: Big Game Hunting Season

The day most local hunters have circled on their calendar arrives Saturday, Oct. 20, with the opening of the annual big-game rifle hunting season in Montana.

The season unofficially starts two days earlier with a youth hunt for children age 12 to 15 on Oct. 18 and 19, dates when school is not in session for most local public school students because of an annual teacher convention. The youth hunt is open to youngsters who have completed a hunter education class and are accompanied by a non-hunting adult. Legally licensed apprentice hunters, age 10 to 15, may also participate in the hunt if they are joined by a non-hunting mentor who is at least 21 years old. The youth hunt is for deer only.

The big-game rifle season for hunters of all ages continues through Nov. 25. Hunters must be licensed and possess proper tags to harvest an animal. More information is available at www.fwp.mt.gov/hunting.

Hunters are also reminded to be bear aware this season as grizzly bears are active throughout Northwest Montana. Hunters are encouraged to carry bear spray at all times, hunt with a partner, and approach carcasses carefully.

