Man Dies When Rifle Discharges After Hunting Trip

HELENA — A 48-year-old man died when his rifle discharged after he returned to Helena from a hunting trip.

Police say the man was retrieving the rifle from the back of a pickup truck at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday when it went off.

Lt. Brett Petty says officers responded to a report of shots fired at the old Kmart parking lot, found a man outside the truck and began giving him medical aid. He died shortly after being transported to the hospital.

Police believe the weapon discharged accidentally.

The victim’s name was being withheld until family members could be notified.

