2 Hunters Rescued in Beaverhead County After ATV Accidents

DILLON — Two hunters have been rescued in western Montana after serious ATV accidents.

Beaverhead County Sheriff Franklin Kluesner II tells The Montana Standard that last Friday two brothers were scouting hunting areas when one was injured in an ATV accident southeast of Dillon.

About 90 minutes after receiving the call for help, the injured man was transported via Life Flight to a hospital. Kluesner says the man was taken to a hospital in Bozeman with serious injuries.

On Sunday, the Beaverhead County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a woman who said she hadn’t heard from her 69-year-old husband since Saturday afternoon.

Searchers found the missing hunter Monday pinned beneath his ATV in a ravine. He was evacuated by a National Guard helicopter and hospitalized in Missoula with serious injuries.

