Flathead Bounced from Class AA State Soccer Tournament

Missoula Hellgate rebounded from an upset loss in the opening round to eliminate Flathead High School from the Class AA girls soccer state tournament with a 3-1 win in loser-out play Friday morning at Siebel Fields in Helena.

The Bravettes (6-7-2) dropped their opening-round match to undefeated Eastern Conference champion Billings Skyview 4-2 on Thursday. Hellgate, seeded second out of the Western Conference, lost 2-1 against Billings West in Thursday’s first round.

Flathead was in the state tournament for the first time since 2014 after a remarkable season that saw the Bravettes win more times (6) than in the previous three years combined (4). Flathead thrived under first-year coach Bledy Doda, sweeping crosstown rival Glacier and routing defending state champion Helena 4-0 in a state tournament play-in match last week at Legends Stadium.

The Bravettes will graduate four seniors from the 2018 team — Aaris Hill, Elena Jimenez, Heather LaSalle and leading scorer Shayenn Thompson — but should return a solid young core that includes all-state forward Skyleigh Thompson, versatile midfielder/defender Chloe Nadeau and freshman Ellie Hawes.

The Class AA state tournament continues through Saturday.

