Midterm Mayhem

We could solve world hunger with the funds directed toward political campaigns and political agendas. The Supreme Court’s Citizen United decision has created a cascade of unsubstantiated and, at times, blatantly false rhetoric blaring on televisions, the internet and radio. Had the results of funneling money into political campaigns been a competent and qualified House and Senate, perhaps the money would be worth it. However, what we see instead are candidates selling their souls for political contributions to ensure victory. It is well known that instead of devoting the work day to public service, our senators and congressmen are expected to spend a portion of their work days soliciting money for themselves, their colleagues or the issue du jour. We raise our children to earn their own keep and to not beg others for money, yet, in order to maintain job security elected officials must win the money race. It’s absurd.

Campaign finance reform is needed to stop the incessant campaign cash hamster wheel. Montana has model legislation, drafted after the state was held hostage by the Copper Kings through financial influence. Montana learned its lesson and prevented the free flow of cash in to political campaigns. And while dark money has crept into our media-sphere, Montana continues to react to remove its disruption. We should all know who is supporting our candidates, and no single candidate should be favored over another simply by the amount of money one donor is willing to contribute to a candidacy. The competitive edge must stop being defined by money contributed and collected.

It is clear that our state is being used as ground zero again for monetary persuasion. If learning about the candidates isn’t a worthy investment of time, then please do not listen to the rhetoric. Rather than basing a vote on the last ad heard over the radio, knowing the state’s history, consider the Copper Kings and the salacious ads they used to control the outcome of elections. Instead, find the candidate debates on YouTube or Montana PBS, where the candidates speak about their positions on key issues. Use those real life Q&A forums to judge demeanor and determine if the candidates are genuine or simply repeating salacious rhetoric. Finally, after this election is over – for the good of our country – please encourage our elected officials to work on campaign finance reform. We should hear more from the candidate than we do from political action committees. We know from this state’s history that our salvation from political monetary persuasion requires rejection of big money and dark money influence; to maintain integrity in our elections, bipartisan campaign finance reform should top the list of legislative priorities immediately after the midterms.

Tammi Fisher is an attorney and former mayor of Kalispell.

Comments

comments