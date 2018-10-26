Vote for Dave Fern

Whitefish could not ask for a better person to represent our community than Dave Fern. He is one of the hardest working individuals you will ever meet. You can speak to Dave on any number of topics and it’s clear he has done his homework. He responds with thoughtful and nuanced insights that explain the critical issues facing our state, not empty and divisive rhetoric. He understands the imperfections and limitations of government as well as the value of its mechanisms to improve our quality of life. These traits enable Dave to deliver good ideas, great policy and outstanding solutions.

Working together with Republicans on property tax relief, Dave has also shown that he will put the needs of our community above party politics. He sees the value in building relationships and working across the aisle to get things done. And his priorities are those of our community, including affordable healthcare and housing, education, workforce/jobs development and protecting our lakes and rivers from aquatic invasive species.

Dave Fern is pragmatic, no-nonsense and as hard working as they come. We need a lot more like him in Helena. Let’s support him with our vote on Nov. 6 so that he can keep supporting us.

Melissa Hartman

Whitefish

Comments

comments