Bozeman, Gallatin County Ban Indoor Vaping

BOZEMAN — Gallatin County has joined 10 other Montana counties in banning indoor vaping.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports the Gallatin City-County Health Board voted 7-2 Thursday to include electronic cigarettes in the county’s Clean Indoor Air Act policy. The ban took effect Friday.

A violation is a misdemeanor with a fine of between $25 and $100. Shop owners could face higher fines depending on the number of violations.

County health officer Matt Kelly says enforcement will be driven by complaints.

Deanna Marshall, who owns three vape shops with her husband, said they plan a lawsuit. She said their business is based on people being able to sample different flavors of e-liquids, which they wouldn’t be able to do with an indoor vaping ban.

Lewis and Clark, Missoula and Yellowstone counties also have indoor vaping bans.

