Moose Bomb: Explosives Eliminate Rotting Carcass in Wyoming

JACKSON, Wyo. — A dead moose in Wyoming is much less likely to attract bears now that its carcass has been blown to smithereens.

Bridger-Teton National Forest officials used 100 pounds (45 kilograms) of explosives to get rid of the rotting moose near a popular trail Friday.

The full-grown bull moose died of natural causes. A biologist determined the moose suffered from artery worms and likely also pneumonia.

Forest officials normally wouldn’t do anything about a rotting, dead animal but they were worried the moose carcass could draw potentially dangerous animals to the trail.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports black bears, wolves and mountain lions are common in the area. Game warden Kyle Lash says nothing remained of the carcass after the explosion.

