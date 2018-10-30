The Villas at Buffalo Hill Announces Grand Opening

Immanuel Lutheran Communities is growing its campus to better serve the dynamic nature of senior living. The Villas at Buffalo Hill is part of an expansive project to increase Immanuel Lutheran’s offerings to include additional independent living options and a host of modern amenities, programming and services. Immanuel Lutheran Communities will host a public grand opening celebration of The Villas on Nov. 3 in Kalispell.

The Villas is a multi-story, 58,000-square-foot structure. Its 36 apartment residences will range in size from 900 to 1,600 square feet and are designed to maximize natural lighting. They feature a balcony, fireplace, full-size washer and dryer and granite countertops, with a range of flooring and cabinetry options. Amenities include a fitness center with personal trainers, a heated indoor pool, a hot tub, exercise studio and classes, salon and spa, an auditorium and chapel seating for 140.

The grand opening will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at 40 Claremont Street in Kalispell. There will be live entertainment and attendees are welcome to take tours of The Villas. RSVP at 406-752-9625.

