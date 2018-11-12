Corrections Department Cutting 22 Positions to Trim Budget

GREAT FALLS — The state Department of Corrections is cutting 22 positions to trim its budget ahead of the 2019 legislative session.

Director Reginald Michael says nearly half of the cuts come from the Youth Services Division, in part because the number of youth under supervision or in custody is declining. Cindy McKenzie, the Youth Services Division administrator, is retiring while 10 positions are being cut from youth transition services.

The agency had already announced the closure of the prison infirmary in Lewistown, which will cut six positions.

The Great Falls Tribune reported Monday three positions are being cut from the central field office, two from the Riverside Recovery and Re-entry Program in Boulder as well as the government relations director position.

Some workers were transferred to other positions.

Officials said they have not determined a total savings.

Comments

comments