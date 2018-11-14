Malmstrom Missile Squadron Commander Relieved of Duty

GREAT FALLS — The commander of the 741st Missile Security Forces Squadron at Malmstrom Air Force Base has been relieved of his command for maintaining an “unhealthy command climate.”

The 341st Missile Wing’s Inspector General investigated after several complaints were made against Lt. Col. Raymond Fortner.

Col. Aaron Guill, commander of the 341st Securities Forces Group, says Fortner was relieved of his command Tuesday “due to a loss of trust and confidence after a series of events.” Officials did not release specific complaints, but said a number of claims were substantiated.

KFBB-TV reports Maj. Cody Elliott is the interim commander. Fortner will be assigned to another position at Malmstrom until he rotates to another duty location.

Fortner was responsible for training, organizing and equipping more than 250 security forces personnel assigned to the squadron, which secures Malmstrom’s intercontinental ballistic missiles.

