Suspect Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting in Missoula

MISSOULA — Authorities say a suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Missoula.

Police say the incident occurred Sunday when officers responded to a report of a disturbance and a gunshot in a Missoula residence.

No officers were injured.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

Police spokesman Travis Welsh told the Missoulian he could not say who fired the shot that killed the suspect. Welsh said there was no active threat to the public.

Justin Owens, who lives in an apartment building next door, told the newspaper he thought he heard four shots.

In a news release, police said officers encountered an armed person when they arrived at the residence. The release says shots were fired, but it offered no details.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating.

