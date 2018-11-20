Glacier Grad Leads Whitworth Football to Playoff Victory

Glacier quarterback Leif Ericksen celebrates a touchdown in the second half. Glacier beat Flathead 41-26 during the crosstown game at Legends Stadium on Oct. 23, 2015. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Junior quarterback Leif Ericksen threw three touchdown passes to lead undefeated Whitworth University to a 48-6 rout of Claremont-Mudd-Scripps in the first round of the NCAA Division III football playoffs on Nov. 17 in Spokane, Washington.

Ericksen, a 2016 Glacier High School graduate, put together an all-conference season this year as the Pirates won the Northwest Conference championship and have reached the second round of the D-III playoffs for just the second time in school history.

In his first season as Whitworth’s full-time starter, Ericksen has thrown for 2,622 yards and 24 touchdowns against only seven interceptions. The 10-0 Pirates will face powerhouse St. John’s (Minnesota) in the national quarterfinals on Nov. 24.

Comments

comments