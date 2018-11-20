“He just plays video games all day”

7:43 a.m. A Bigfork man said his ex-wife isn’t returning his calls.

8:50 a.m. A Kalispell resident reported that her neighbor got a barking dog citation and now she was blaming the reporting party for the infraction.

9:17 a.m. A man in snow pants was walking up and down the street waving his arms.

10:55 a.m. A brown cow was standing in a field.

2:25 p.m. A Lakeside woman called to report the many speeders going up and down Blacktail Mountain Road.

2:31 p.m. A Kalispell dog bit someone.

2:35 p.m. A Whitefish man reported that his saddle and fridge were stolen.

3:14 p.m. A Whitefish man found a bullet on his property.

5:40 p.m. A Columbia Falls baby called 911.

10:12 p.m. A Kalispell resident reported that his new neighbor was “bizarre.” Apparently, this new neighbor spends most of his days playing video games, much to the dismay of the reporting party, because the games involve a lot of shooting and explosions. He added that the new neighbor “just seems off.”

