Flathead Reservation Pharmacy Fined $95K for Missing Opioids

MISSOULA — A pharmacy on Montana’s Flathead Indian Reservation has been fined $95,000 for failing to account for 2,500 oxyodone tablets from March 2017 to March 2018.

The Drug Enforcement Administration conducted an inspection of the tribal pharmacy in St. Ignatius after learning about the missing opioids. Inspectors found pharmacy staff were not adequately tracking controlled substances. The pharmacy also failed to report to the DEA that oxycodone was missing.

The U.S. attorney’s office says the settlement with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes also requires the pharmacy to comply with federal law and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration regulations regarding the tracking of controlled substances.

If there are any future violations, the pharmacy will be subject to a $240,000 fine.

DEA regional agent Stacy Zinn-Brittain says the tribes are taking the issue seriously.

