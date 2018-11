When: Friday, Nov. 23, at 11 a.m.

Where: Big Mountain Trailhead in Whitefish

More info: OptOutside on Facebook

Whitefish Legacy Partners is teaming up with REI Kalispell to host an OptOutside hike. Join WLP Executive Director Heidi Van Everen for a guided hike to the newly completed boardwalk and viewing platform in Haskill Basin. Come prepared for the day’s weather. The hike is easy to moderate and approximately 3 miles roundtrip. This event is free.

