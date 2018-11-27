Libby’s Ryggs Johnston Makes College Commitment Official

Four-time state golf champion Ryggs Johnston is officially a Sun Devil, signing a National Letter of Intent with Arizona State University on Nov. 14.

Johnston, a senior at Libby High School, made a verbal commitment to ASU as a sophomore and will join one of the nation’s most storied programs following a spectacular prep career. Johnston won two state titles in Class A, two more in Class B, and holds the state’s Class A, Class B and all-class scoring records. He is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious U.S. Amateur and became one of the youngest-ever winners of the Montana State Amateur in July. He won his first golf tournament in the Flathead Valley at just 10 years old.

Johnston is also an all-state basketball player and is expected to suit up for the Loggers when that season officially begins later this month.

