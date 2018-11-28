8:07 a.m. A Kalispell woman called to report a shaggy black dog wandering around her neighborhood. Apparently this is not the first time she has had to report that pup.

8:15 a.m. Two other area dogs were feasting on some road kill. A local resident was concerned that a passing car might hit them.

8:47 a.m. A Columbia Falls woman was having trouble with her ex-boyfriend and a car.

9:22 a.m. A Kalispell woman reported that someone broke into her car and found her subwoofer. She later found the subwoofer in the bushes.

9:42 a.m. A local woman called 911 because her uncle never received the birthday card she sent. She was convinced that someone stole it.

9:51 a.m. A Whitefish man on “drugs or alcohol” was stumbling up and down the road.

10:03 a.m. A Coram woman reported finding her son’s chainsaw for sale on Facebook. The problem is it’s not supposed to be for sale.

10:08 a.m. A Columbia Falls resident called to report that there’s been a motorcycle on her property for the last few days but it isn’t hers.

10:12 a.m. A Kalispell resident asked that someone at the local sheriff’s office take a look at their motorcycle.

11:11 a.m. A Bigfork man said his “soon-to-be ex-wife” was stealing his money.

11:30 a.m. Someone drove into a mailbox in Kalispell.

11:40 a.m. A Bigfork resident setting up OnStar in their new car accidently called 911. There was no emergency.

11:56 a.m. A Kalispell man accused his girlfriend of stealing his computer.

1:14 p.m. A local resident was curious if it’s legal for bartenders to drink while bartending.

1:30 p.m. A Kalispell man was arrested for shoplifting.

3:46 p.m. A Kalispell man was concerned about three cows standing on the side of the road. He wanted to make sure they didn’t get hit by any cars.

3:50 p.m. Some stolen mail was reported in Kalispell.

4:18 p.m. A Kalispell man’s brother was “freaking out.”

4:22 p.m. A Bigfork resident was wondering what to do about their family member on meth.

4:27 p.m. A Helena Flats resident reported that someone stole their tires six weeks ago.

5:40 p.m. A Whitefish man reported that someone stole his game camera.

5:46 p.m. A Somers man reported that there was a large fire on a hill above his home. It turns out his neighbors were burning debris.

5:58 p.m. A Kalispell man stopped into the police station to see if anyone had found his wallet.

6:17 p.m. A dead deer was in the middle of the road in Kila.

7:44 p.m. A Bigfork woman called to report that her daughter was missing. Turns out law enforcement knew exactly where the woman’s daughter was: jail.

7:45 p.m. A Whitefish man called 911 because his phone was beeping.

8:45 p.m. A man was slowly walking across the street in Kalispell.

8:55 p.m. A gun was stolen in Marion.

9 p.m. A Kalispell resident reported that something exploded at their next-door neighbor’s house. Upon further investigation it was a can of spray paint in a bonfire.

