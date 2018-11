When: Nov. 29, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 2 at 2 p.m.

Where: The Conrad Mansion in Kalispell

More info: www.conradmansion.com

Charles Dickens’ timeless classic “A Christmas Carol” is performed live as an old-time radio show. The performance is suitable for the entire family and is one of the most beloved Christmas programs at the mansion. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $15 for children 12 and under. Reservations are required at 406-755-2166.

