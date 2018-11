A 14-year-old female was killed in a single vehicle rollover near Ronan on Nov. 25.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell identified the victim of the crash as 14-year-old Aliyah McCrea of Ronan.

According to law enforcement, the crash happened shortly after 2 a.m. and sent four other teens to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

