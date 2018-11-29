Montana Tribe Rejects Bison Transfer Deal

BILLINGS — An attorney for a Montana tribe says it’s not accepting a small group of wild bison from Yellowstone National Park because of burdensome conditions proposed by federal officials.

The Billings Gazette reports the Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes rejected an agreement with the Department of Agriculture that would have allowed the transfer of the animals.

It marks another setback to efforts to relocate Yellowstone bison that would otherwise be sent to slaughter.

Many of the animals carry the disease brucellosis. The five bulls that were offered to the tribes had been tested repeatedly for the disease.

Assiniboine and Sioux attorney Majel Russell says federal officials wanted to the tribe to obtain insurance for any damage caused by escaped bison.

Russell says the tribe also wants more control over disease testing.

