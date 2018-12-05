Flathead County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Weapons Charges

A 61-year-old Flathead County man pleaded guilty to four of nine federal weapons charges filed against him earlier this year.

Bruce Boone Wann appeared in U.S. District Court in Missoula on Dec. 3 just two months after being charged with multiple felonies. He will be sentenced in April and could face up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

According to federal officials, law enforcement learned that Wann had kept buried or hidden weapons and ammunition, including a grenade and dynamite, in the Marion area. Wann claimed that he had stolen the weapons from a government bunker many years earlier.

The FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Secret Service and the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office all investigated the case.

