7:17 a.m. An animal was at large.

8:20 a.m. A Martin City man reported that someone has broken into his house the last two nights.

8:28 a.m. Mail was stolen in Kalispell.

10:24 a.m. A Kalispell woman called 911 to “report some gossip.”

10:50 a.m. A local man hired a fence builder back in October, and even gave him $2,000 in advance to start to the work, but since then the contractor has only put four posts in the ground. The local man is upset about the speed of the project.

1:32 p.m. A breakup turned messy in Kalispell.

1:45 p.m. An elderly woman bumped her life-alert button.

1:52 p.m. A wildfire was spotted near Kila.

3:50 p.m. A truck was swerving all over U.S. Highway 2 through Kalispell.

8:47 p.m. A Columbia Falls woman reported that her ex-boyfriend stole her purse.

