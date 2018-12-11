Blizzard Forecast for Parts of Northwestern Montana

HELENA – The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for the northern Rocky Mountain Front and a winter storm warning for other parts of northwestern and southwestern Montana.

The blizzard warning takes effect Tuesday afternoon with up to a foot of snow (30 centimeters) expected to fall at Marias Pass near Glacier National Park and wind gusts of up to 80 mph (129 kilometers per hour).

Treacherous travel conditions also are expected in areas from the far northwestern part of Montana to the Bitterroot and Sapphire mountains in the southwest. Heavy snow and high wind gusts are expected in those areas.

The weather service’s advisory warns the snow and wind will reduce visibility and advises people not to travel.

The worst conditions are expected from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning.

Comments

comments