Bullock Commerce Director Resigns to Take Job with Tester

HELENA — Montana Gov. Steve Bullock’s commerce director is leaving her cabinet post after less than two years to become U.S. Sen. Jon Tester’s state director.

Tester announced Tuesday that Pam Haxby-Cote will oversee the Montana Democrat’s seven in-state offices. Bullock’s office confirmed that she will be resigning from the state Department of Commerce at the end of December.

Bullock appointed Haxby-Cote commerce director in February 2017. She had been the head of the Butte Local Development Corp. and previously worked for Tester as his Butte regional and economic development director.

The governor said in a statement that Haxby-Cote is a tireless advocate for economic development and that he wishes her well in her new role.

Bullock spokeswoman Ronja Abel says an acting commerce director will be appointed.

Comments

comments