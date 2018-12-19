Real Estate Market Trends

Editor’s Note: The above image is static, but the GIF below includes rotating charts for each city.

Here’s a comprehensive 3-year summary, of single-family home sales by city, for your holiday conversations. These include properties sold for prices between $150,000 and $499,999, and the bar charts (see graphic) show the count of such homes sold / closed each month. Remember that most take about 45 days to go from buy / sell agreement to closing. December 2018 data includes only sales through December 7.

Bigfork homes sold closer to their original list prices in 2018, compared to 2016-17, for all months but January. Bigfork homes sold for highest median prices per square foot in 2018, compared to 2016-17, for 2/3 of the year. Half of the Polson sales months of 2018 had highest median prices per square foot, compared to 2016-17. Columbia Falls home sales appear to sell fastest, across 2018, compared to other cities. Lakeside moves the fewest.

I wish you a safe and prosperous 2019, and I thank you for your readership and comments. Happy Holidays!

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.

Comments

comments