When: Saturday, Dec. 22, at 4 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 23 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Where: Stumptown Ice Den in Whitefish

More info: www.glacierskateacademy.org

Glacier Skate Academy presents Winter Wonderland, a family-friendly holiday show featuring traditional Christmas music and highlighting local figure skaters. The show will also feature professional and award-winning skaters Craig Finney from Calgary, Justin Hergett from Missoula, and Glacier Skate Academy’s own Sean Wirtz and Kristin Cowan.

Comments

comments