Montana’s Unemployment Rate Holds Steady at 3.7 Percent

HELENA – Montana’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 3.7 percent in November.

The U.S. unemployment rate was unchanged from October, also at 3.7 percent.

Gov. Steve Bullock says the state gained about 2,000 payroll jobs, with 1,900 coming in the private sector. Total employment — which also includes agricultural and self-employed workers — showed a gain of 1,203 jobs in November. The unemployment rate remained steady due to an increase of just over 1,300 people in the labor force.

Nearly 19,300 people were considered unemployed in November.

Montana’s unemployment rate has fallen from 4.1 percent during the first three months of 2018.

