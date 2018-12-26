Two People Die When Car Collides with Semi in Gallatin County

A car went out of control on icy interstate 90 in Gallatin County on Christmas Eve, slid broadside across the median and into the path of a semi tractor-trailer, killing both people in the car.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the crash happened at about 11 p.m. Monday about 2 miles east of Manhattan.

The westbound car was driven by a 35-year-old woman from Willow Creek. Her passenger was a 41-year-old Fairview man. Both were ejected from the car and died at the scene of the crash. Their names have not been released.

The eastbound semi jackknifed and collided with a sport utility vehicle it was passing. The patrol tells The Billings Gazette says the driver of the semi and the four occupants of the SUV were uninjured.

