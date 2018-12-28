Winning Montana Millionaire Ticket Sold in Billings

HELENA – A Montana Millionaire ticket sold in Billings won the $1 million jackpot.

Montana Lottery officials drew the winning number Friday morning. The winning ticket was Number 106109.

Three tickets won $100,000 each — Numbers 062832, 080906 and 120169. Five tickets won $10,000 each and those numbers are 011852, 013212, 060568, 078086 and 146391.

The lottery’s website crashed due to heavy traffic on Friday.

Billings had another lottery winner this week. Someone who purchased a Montana Cash ticket in the Magic City won the $160,000 jackpot in Wednesday’s drawing. The winning numbers were 3, 12, 15, 17 and 40.

