Billionaire Texas Brothers Selling Four Montana Ranches

BILLINGS — Four Montana ranches owned by billionaire Texas brothers Dan and Farris Wilks are being offered for sale.

Added together the lands in Fergus, Musselshell and Rosebud counties total more than 38,700 acres (15,661 hectares) with an asking price north of $43.8 million. The ranches were all purchased within the past four to six years.

The Billings Gazette reports that Wilks Ranch Brokers, based in Cisco, Texas, is handling the sale.

With almost 346,000 acres (140,021 hectares), the Wilkses rank second in landownership in Montana. Only the logging company Weyerhaeuser/Plum Creek Timber owns more land in the state.

The Wilkses began buying land in Montana around 2012.

