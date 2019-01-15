Flathead Man Accused of Beating Woman

A 40-year-old Flathead County man has been charged with felony partner family member assault following an assault in December.

Nicholas Ryan McVay denied the allegations during an arraignment in Flathead County District Court on Jan. 10.

According to court records, a woman called 911 from a Marion convenience store in December and reported that McVay had been physically abusing her for “the last five days.” The woman had to end the call part way through the conversation because McVay was approaching her. The woman later told law enforcement that McVay had put her in a chokehold and threw her down on the pavement outside the store.

When law enforcement found the woman they discovered bruises on her shins, arm, back and neck.

If convicted, McVay could spend up to five years in prison. McVay is expected to stand trial in August.

Comments

comments