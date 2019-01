When: Saturday, Jan. 19, at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Where: Lone Pine State Park in Kalispell

More info: stateparks.mt.gov/lone-pine

To celebrate National Winter Trails Days, Lone Pine State Park is offering two guided hikes. Open to both beginner and experts, the first hike will focus on birds and the second on nocturnal wildlife. Explore the winter wonderland in your own backyard. Snowshoes or some sort of cleat recommended. Registration is required at (406) 755-2706.

Comments

comments