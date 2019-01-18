In 6 Years, 16 Montana State Prison Officers Disciplined

BUTTE — Nine Montana State Prison correctional officers were decertified in 2018 because of various conduct violations.

The Montana Standard reports that at the state prison, 16 correctional officers have been decertified and fired since 2013 by the Montana Public Safety Officer Standards and Training Council.

Council paralegal Katrina Bolger says the recent decertifications and terminations are part of a pattern of issues she’s seen with public safety officers across the state — including lying, sexual misconduct and substance abuse — that have resulted in certification sanctions.

Bolger said she’s noticed issues related to sexual misconduct with inmates and bringing contraband, like cell phones, into prisons and jails more often with detention and correctional officers and staff than with other public safety officers.

