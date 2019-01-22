6:04 a.m. A Bigfork resident wanted a deputy to come down there and “snoop around.”

9:59 a.m. Three people got high at a local food bank.

12:23 p.m. Some dogs were causing trouble in Kalispell.

1:30 p.m. A Whitefish man said his ex-girlfriend broke into his house.

2:21 p.m. A Hungry Horse man had some questions about living in his camper.

3:05 p.m. Some shoes were stolen in Kalispell.

3:41 p.m. A man was driving all over the road.

5:30 p.m. A Somers resident said that her ex-boyfriend was trying to steal money from her.

8:02 p.m. A Kalispell man found a stray dog that appeared to have “been on his own” for a few years.

8:20 p.m. A Kalispell man smoked a little too much marijuana and called 911 for help.

9:43 p.m. A Kalispell man kept calling 911 to see why his phone wasn’t working. Dispatch was confused though because the man was talking on his phone.

Comments

comments