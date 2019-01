When: Saturday, Jan. 26, and Sunday, Jan. 27, at 12 p.m.

Where: Big Mountain Ranch in Whitefish

More info: whitefishskijoring.com

Skijoring is a sport that combines an interesting mix of two of Montana’s favorites: horses and skiing. Check it out as the skiers navigate turns and jumps along the course. On Saturday at 7 p.m. Casey’s in Whitefish will host a Calcutta where bidders can bet on who they think will the competition.

