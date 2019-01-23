Grand Opening for Meadow Lake Resort Cross-Country Trails

Be among the first to venture onto the new cross-country skiing trails in the valley when you join the Glacier Nordic Club on Jan. 27 for the grand opening of the Meadow Lake Nordic Trails at Meadow Lake Resort.

The celebration runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and includes free ski passes, lessons, and ski rentals. There will be snacks and hot beverages available throughout the day.

Glacier Nordic Ski Club’s professional instructors will offer free, 45-minute lessons for beginners on the hour, and there will be a free, two-hour demo rentals from Glacier Cyclery and Nordic.

After the day of skiing, head on over to the Meadow Lake Bar and Grille for a Grand Opening Après Ski Party, sponsored by Sacred Waters Brewing. The party runs from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Glacier Nordic Club is a nonprofit, community ski club whose mission is to install a love of cross-country skiing. For more information, visit www.GlacierNordicClub.com. For more information about Meadow Lake’s public year-round accommodations and activities visit www.meadowlake.com.

