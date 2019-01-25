Western Montana Jail Closes Again for Lack of Officers

MISSOULA — The only jail in a western Montana county has closed again less than a year after it reopened.

The Missoulian reports the Mineral County jail in Superior temporarily closed, citing a lack of detention officers.

County commissioner Roman Zylawy says jail administrator Roni Phillips requested a temporary closure last week until the hiring process and training could be completed.

Zylawy says two officers recently quit, so the facility didn’t have the staffing to operate as well as train two new hires.

The jail previously closed in October 2017 after three of its five jailers left in about a week. It reopened the next March.

Zylawy says the jail could reopen with a full staff by April 30.

Comments

comments