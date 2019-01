The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office identified the man killed in a Jan. 28 crash as 38-year-old Brandon Heath Nelson of Kalispell.

Nelson was killed in a two-vehicle crash at about 7 p.m. on Montana Highway 82. Nelson was the sole occupant of a vehicle when, according to the sheriff’s office, he crossed the centerline traveling eastbound and collided with a westbound BNSF utility truck.

Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene.

