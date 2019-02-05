Have You Found My Wallet

2:32 p.m. A Kalispell man found some puppies and brought them to the shelter, but before they could be processed the owner of the dogs showed up to bring them home.

2:37 p.m. A man called the Kalispell Police Department to report that someone from the sheriff’s office allegedly called and said he had a warrant for his arrest. The man said as far as he knows he does not have any warrants for his arrest and he’s worried that this is a scam.

2:38 p.m. A Kalispell resident called 911 because there was a car blocking his driveway.

3:13 p.m. Someone reported that they have been getting packages they didn’t order.

4:42 p.m. A man said he was hit by a car.

4:54 p.m. A man said a suspicious car has been parked in front of his house for four days.

4:57 p.m. A Kalispell man called the cops because he found his iPad at an area pawnshop.

4:59 p.m. Kids were being “disrespectful.”

5:54 p.m. A Kalispell man called 911 to see if anyone has found his wallet.

6:25 p.m. A Kalispell resident called 911 because people were screaming at his next-door neighbor’s house. Law enforcement showed up and found one man screaming at his television. The man apologized for disturbing the peace and explained that he “watches sports and sometimes gets excited.”

6:38 p.m. Someone said they found a baby left in a car by themselves.

7:15 p.m. Two people were yelling at each other in a back alley.

7:55 p.m. A child ran away from home after his parents took his PlayStation away.

