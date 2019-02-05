Kalispell Man Accused of Kidnapping, Assault

A 27-year-old Flathead County man has been charged with kidnapping, partner or family member assault and driving under the influence following an incident in December.

Jacob Christian Palmer pleaded not guilty to two felony charges and a misdemeanor in Flathead County District Court on Jan. 31.

According to court documents, Palmer showed up drunk at a Kalispell home on Christmas Eve. Palmer forcibly took a woman who he had been in a relationship with out of the home and drove away. According to witnesses, Palmer assaulted the woman in the vehicle while driving through Kalispell. A Kalispell Police Department officer pulled Palmer over and immediately smelled alcohol in the vehicle. The woman was taken to the hospital where she was treated for injuries to her face, arms, neck and hands.

If convicted, Palmer could spend upwards of a decade behind bars.

Comments

comments