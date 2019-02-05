Kalispell Man Accused of Pulling Gun on Woman

A 22-year-old Kalispell man is accused of threatening a woman with a gun during a dispute over their child.

Cammeron Scott Fedor pleaded not guilty to a single charge of felony intimidation in Flathead County District Court on Jan. 31. If convicted, Fedor could be sentenced up to 10 years.

According to court records, on Dec. 12, 2018, Fedor met with the mother of his child in Kalispell to discuss their co-parenting arraignment. Fedor and the woman allegedly drove into the woods west of Kalispell, parked and then exited the vehicle. While outside the vehicle, Fedor took out a rifle and told the woman that she was going to need to earn his trust before she could see their child more. At this point, the woman started recording their conversation because she feared for her life.

At one point, Fedor stated that if anything bad happened to their child that the woman would “meet the long end of this barrel and I won’t care.” Fedor then allegedly fired the weapon five times.

The woman took the recording to law enforcement in late December. Detectives arrested Fedor soon after.

