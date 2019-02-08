Montana Man Gets Nearly 7 Years in Prison for Fatal Beating

GREAT FALLS — A Montana man who acknowledged beating a man to death on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation has been sentenced to six years and eight months in prison.

The Great Falls Tribune reports 35-year-old Errol Longee was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for the July 2017 death of 42-year-old Patrick Mitchell, whose body was found behind a convenience store in Poplar. Longee previously pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors say he and Mitchell were with a group of people at a house in Poplar when a woman accused Mitchell of sexually abusing her when she was younger. Longee then approached Mitchell and started hitting, kicking and stomping on him multiple times in the face and head.

Comments

comments