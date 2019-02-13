Blacktail Mountain Ski Patrol Fundraiser

Blacktail Mountain hosts its annual ski patrol fundraiser on President’s Day, Feb. 18, a fun-filled day of games, food, costumes and raffle prizes.

Start the day by slipping into an ‘80’s neon ski jacket or vintage one-piece ski jumpsuit. There will be prizes for the best-dressed ski bunnies and retro gapers.

Register with ski patrol for the Poker Run starting at 10:30 a.m. for $15 and collect a hand by visiting stations set up across the Blacktail slopes. In addition to the poker hand, the registration fee awards participants raffle tickets and the opportunity to play games at each station and win additional raffle tickets.

At the base of the Olympic Chairlift, there will be brats, baked goods and pints of SunRift beer. Donations for food and beverages are encouraged.

For more information, visit www.blacktailqru.com.

